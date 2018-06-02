Two injured in Saturday Morning motorcycle crash

Des Moines County Sheriff's Deputies and the Burlington Fire Department responded to a motorcycle crash Saturday Morning just after 7:30 p.m.

Deputies say 33-year-old Derick Carlson was riding and 42-year-old Salinda Capin was a passenger when Carlson lost control in the area of Tama Road and 125th Street Northeast of Burlington.

Both Carlson and Chapin were thrown from the motorcycle and were injured. They were taken to Great River Medical Center in Burlington.

The accident is still under investigation.