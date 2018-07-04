Two injured in motorcycle accident on Route 72

Two were transported for medical care after a motorcycle accident on the village limits of Shannon Ill.

Carroll County Sheriff's Department responded at 11:32 am to a motorcycle versus car accident at the intersection of Route 72 and Shannon Road.

Mackenzie Wagner, 25, failed to yield her vehicle and collided with a motorcycle which Gordon Vaughn, 58, and Peggy Janssen, 59, were on.

Vaughn was taken to airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Rockford and Janssen was also taken to Mercy Hospital.

Wagner was issued a citation for failure to yield at a stop intersection.