Two juveniles in custody after carjacking involving 71-year-old woman

The 16 and 17-year-old females are charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking. Both juveniles turned themselves into authorities Tuesday afternoon.

Moline police say social media shares contributed to the several number of tips to area police departments allowing them to identify the suspects.

Police say on Monday evening at 9:43PM, Moline police responded to the 2700 block of the Avenue of the Cities at a gas station.

According to police, a woman parked her 2011 Kia before entering the convenience store with her daughter. The woman's 71-year old mother was seated in the passenger seat of the car.

Police say the elderly woman was approached by two females who implied they had a firearm and threatened to harm the victim.

The two suspects entered the vehicle and fled the area in the Kia, but the victim was able to escape her captors in the area of Duck Creek Plaza in Bettendorf, where she was located by Bettendorf Police unharmed.

"She's obviously very shaken up and she's absolutely terrified of what occurred to her," Detective Griffin of Moline Police says of the elderly woman.

Both suspects were and processed by Rock Island County Juvenile Court Services and detained at Mary Davis Detention Center in Galesburg on charges of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking.

Authorities say this is a significant step in escalation for juvenile crime.

"Taking someone's car is one thing," says Det. Griffin. "Taking a person is another. Property is replaceable, people are not."

Det. Griffin adds incidents like this puts public safety at risk too.

"These are juveniles and they are inexperienced drivers," he says. "They have complete disregard for law enforcement when we try and stop them."

"So the fact that they are endangering themselves is one thing but the fact that they are now choosing to endanger another innocent person that's in the car with them is is just out of this world," he adds.

Police say to protect yourself from a situation like this you should always lock your car and take your keys with you. You should also trust your gut when something doesn't seem right and call the police.

Anyone with information regarding is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-524-2140.