UPDATE: Two juveniles injured in high speed chase

UPDATE: Buffalo Police told TV-6 the two juveniles were female. The driver is faces multiple traffic violations, but was released from the hospital to a guardian. The other juvenile's condition was not known, but their injuries were non-life threatening.

Officials also suspected drugs were involved in the incident, but said the investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL: Two Juveniles were taken to the hospital after running from police at speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

According to Buffalo Police It started around 9:45 p.m. in Buffalo.

The two teens then fled police on Highway 22 en route to Davenport.

Their sedan then rolled three times near I-280.

The two were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

No word on what charges they will face. Or, why police tried to pull over the vehicle in the first place.

This is a developing story.