Two kids rushed to the hospital after falling out of Window in their home

Two children were taken to the hospital this morning, after falling from the second story window of Castlewood apartment complex in Davenport.

Witnesses say the children, both five, were playing near the window, when one slipped and the other tried to help.

"Basically, the kids were just playing in the window and fell and the other one tried to go after, and they both fell out, It happened so quick you couldn't even blink eyes," said eyewitness Ktrevionna Sanders.

Police and fire responded, and both children were taken to the hospital, where they are both said to be in stable condition.