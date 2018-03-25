Two killed in crash on Highway 30 in Lee County

Two people were killed Saturday night after a head on collision between a semi and a car.

Lee County Sheriff's Deputies responded just before 11 p.m. Saturday to Route 30 just east of Johnson Road. That's near Paw Paw, Illinois.

Police say a semi was driving eastbound on Route 30 when a westbound car crossed the center line into the eastbound lane and hit the semi.

The semi driver refused medical treatment at the scene. The driver and passenger were both pronounced dead on scene.

The Lee County Sheriff's Department, Paw Paw Fire Department, Lee County Coroner, and Illinois State Police all responded.

The crash is still under investigation, names of the two people killed are not being released until family is notified.