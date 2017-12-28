Two lottery jackpots surpass $300 million mark

Jackpots in Powerball and Mega Millions have topped the $300 million mark, and may have you asking, "Do you feel lucky?"

After no jackpot winner in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, the prize grows to an estimated $384 million for Saturday's drawing. Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $306 million for Friday's drawing. Both prizes are ranked in the top 25.

According to the Iowa Lottery, so far this year, there have been seven Powerball jackpot wins and six Mega Millions jackpot wins.

Tickets for both games are also sold in Illinois.

