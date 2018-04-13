Two men are wanted out of Rock Island County on separate and unrelated charges.

The Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are asking for the public's help in finding the two men.

24-year-old Zachary Ryan Inman is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office on a Probation Violation and Possession of Controlled Substance charges. Inman has an extensive criminal history and is wanted for violating his probation stemming from a prior drug charge. He's wanted as of Thursday, April 12. He has black hair and brown eyes, weighs 170-pounds and is approximately 5'4".

26-year-old Aaron Donnell Jones Jr. is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department on Unlawful Use of a Credit Card charges. Police say Jones and his girlfriend stole a credit card from her mother and charged over $1,300 on it. Jones has black hair, brown eyes, weighing 180-pounds and is approximately 5'7".

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.