Two men arrested after breaking into vehicles in Davenport

Davenport Police Officers responded to a report of subjects actively breaking into cars on Monday at 10:36 pm.

Three individuals attempted to commit a string of vehicle burglaries at area hotels in the area of 401 Veterans Memorial Parkway. Two were arrested.

Monchay Damon Russell, 18, is charged with two counts of Attempted Burglary, one count of burglary and interference with official acts.

Demarquez Donnta Hanes, 21, is charged with two counts of Attempted Burglary, one count of burglary, interference with official acts and harassment of public officers.

Russel and Hanes attempted to enter a White Chrysler Town and a Gold Chevrolet Silverado, but both vehicles had locked doors.

Russel and Hayes then entered a Gold Chevrolet Impala on the front passenger side. The Impala's alarm was activated and Russell and Hayes ran from the scene.

Hanes fled on foot across a busy divided highway. Officers then engaged in a foot pursuit along a dark and heavily traveled roadway before taking Hanes into custody.

Russell hid within some tall grass along the west side of N Brady St when a search of the area was conducted and Russell was located laying in the grass and had attempted to pull the tall grass over his person the conceal himself.

Hanes reportedly refused to provide his name to officers after being apprehended by officers. Hanes also stated that he was a juvenile in an attempt to have his handcuffs removed.

Hanes was observed on security camera entering the hotel parking lot and began attempting to enter vehicles.

This event was also observed by a witness, who identified Hanes and Russell as two of the three subjects entering vehicles.