Two men charged with concealing Chicago woman's death

The Illinois State Police have made two arrests after a woman's body was found on July 8 in the Kankakee River.

On July 8, 2017, Illinois State Police responded to a report of a body in the water after a home owner near the river spotted the body near the 29000 block of Readmon Road in Wilmington.

The body was taken in for an autopsy and on August 15, Will County Coroner identified the deceased woman has 24-year-old Martha "Tica" Sanchez of Chicago. Sanchez had been missing since July 4, 2017.

The Illinois State Police, Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow's office, and Blue Island Police Department conducted an investigation and as a result, two men have been apprehended in connection with the death of Sanchez.

29-year-old Jonathan “Jon Jon” Rodriguez, of Blue Island, and 27-year-old Esteban “Steve” Rodriguez, of Wilmington are both being charged with concealing a death and intimidation.

Both are being held on $1 million bonds.