Two men plead guilty after attacking officers at Des Moines County jail

Two of the three men accused of attacking two officers at the Des Moines County Jail have pleaded guilty.

The two officers were attacked Dec. 10. One was treated and released on the same day. The other officer left a hospital two days later.

Court records say 25-year-old Earl Booth-Harris and 27-year-old Bobby Morris entered the pleas Monday in Des Moines County District Court to charges of felony willful injury and misdemeanor assault on a correctional officer. Prosecutors dropped charges of attempted murder in exchange for the pleas. The two are scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

Also Tuesday, the third man charged is expected to plead guilty to the same charges. Twenty-four-year-old Jorge Sanders-Galvez already has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a gender-fluid Burlington teenager, Kedarie Johnson.

