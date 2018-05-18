Two men wanted by Crime Stoppers of the Quad City on separate charges

Two men are wanted by the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities on unrelated charges.

The first suspect they are searching for is 28-year-old Irvin Wilfredo Cabrera. Cabrera is described as a Hispanic male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 6'11" and weighs about 250-pounds.

Cabrera is wanted for Delivery of Cannabis.

The other suspect they are searching for is 56-year-old Harold Michael Dooley. Dooley is described as white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. Dooley is 6'0" and weighs around 225-pounds.

Dooley is wanted for Three Counts of Forgery.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.