Two men wanted in the Quad Cities on unrelated charges

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is asking for the public's help in identifying two wanted suspects.

Police are searching for 31-year-old Joel Love Jones. Police say Jones is wanted by the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group (Quad City MEG) on Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Jones is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5'11 and approximately 200-pounds.

Police are also searching for 33-year-old Alberto Gonzalez. Police say Gonzalez is also wanted by the Quad City MEG on seven counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine and Cannabis. Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5'7 and approximately 185-pounds.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.

If you want to submit an anonymous tip, you can do so by clicking this link.