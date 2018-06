Davenport fire crews were called to the Silver Creek Mobile Home Park off of W. 49th Street around 5:15 Friday evening for a mobile home fire.

When they got there, the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames.

The mobile home next door also caught fire due to the fire at the original mobile home.

A dog and a rabbit were pulled from the mobile home, no one else was inside.

The first mobile home to catch fire is a total loss.