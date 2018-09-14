Two pedestrians dead after being hit by vehicle in Davenport

Two people are dead after being hit by a vehicle late Thursday night on Brady Street in Davenport.

Police responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m.

Their names have not been released at this time. Police say the driver of the vehicle was not injured. No one else was in the vehicle at the time.

Brady Street is shut down from E. 59th Street to Veterans Memorial Parkway. It is unclear when it will reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with TV6 as more information is made available.