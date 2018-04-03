Two people are dead after planes collide in Indiana

Officials say two people are dead after two aircraft's collided at an Indiana Airport Monday evening.

The two victims have been identified as 31-year-old Kyle Hibst and 31-year-old David Wittkamper. Both were members of the Pipe Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department.

The collision at the Marion Municipal Airport was reported just after 5 p.m.

The coroner says a plane taking off to the southeast clipped a larger plane that was landing from the north.

The smaller plane crashed and caught fire, killing the pilot and passenger who were on board.

Officials say no one in the larger jet was injured.

The FAA says the facility does not have an air traffic control tower, and pilots in the area use a common radio frequency to announce their intentions and coordinates with one another while on the ground.

"You know at first it kind of looked like a piece of siding or something like that that had blown off of a house because the wind was blowing pretty hard," Witness Randy Lines said. "But then once it burst into flames, I realized it was a smaller plane that it had run into."

The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation.