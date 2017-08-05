Two people arrested during drug bust at Isle of Capri Casino Hotel

Davenport and Bettendorf police arrest two people at the Isle of Capri Casino hotel during a drug bust on Thursday night.

Jason Chaney of Galesburg and Taren Coupland of Avon were arrested in a hotel room with six pounds of methamphetamine and six pounds of marijuana. Police say that during the bust Chaney tried to resist arrest and was punching and kicking at officers. One officer was injured.

Both face multiple charges including conspiracy to manufacture meth, possession, and intent to deliver, and a drug stamp violation.