Two people arrested in Morrison on cocaine charges

Two people have been arrested on cocaine charges out of Morrison, Illinois.

On Saturday, April 7, the Fulton Police Department initiated a traffic stop shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of 14th Avenue. During the traffic stop, an investigation was conducted and police say they arrested two men out of Morrison on cocaine charges.

Jacob Olalde was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, less than 15 grams of cocaine. Olalde's bond was set to $10,000, he was also cited for Illegal Transportation of Alcohol.

Aaron Vos was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, less than 15 grams of cocaine. Vos' bond was also set at $10,000.

Two juveniles who were also in the vehicle were cited as well. One juvenile was cited for Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Operating a Motor Vehicle Outside the Permitted Driving Restrictions and Improper Lighting. The second juvenile was charged with Illegal Transportation of Alcohol.