Two people break into Sprint store using stolen car in Cedar Rapids

Police in Iowa are asking for the public's help finding two suspects in a recent smash and grab. It happened in the early morning hours of April 19.

Police say a stolen pick-up truck with two people inside, crashed into the front of a Sprint phone store.

The entire front store frame and glass had been pushed backward and there was glass shattered across the ground.

The two burglary suspects got away before police arrived.

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department.