Two people die after heavy rains cause landslide in North Carolina

Two people are dead in North Carolina after heavy rains caused a landslide that triggered a gas explosion.

Emergency crews responded to the scene Wednesday evening. Rescuers immediately started searching for the occupants of the home.

Authorities say they eventually found two bodies in the rubble.

Local officials say they will not release the names of the victims until next of kin is notified.

Drenching rains over the last several days caused North Carolina's governor to declare a state of emergency.

The days of heavy downpours have caused flash floods, swollen rivers, falling trees and landslides.