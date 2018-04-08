Two people killed in weekend shooting near Bradley University

Two people are dead after a weekend shooting at an off-campus home near Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.

The female victim, 18-year-old Nasjay R. Murray was a freshman at Bradley. The man who died was 22-year-old Anthony Polnitz and was not believed to be a Bradley Student.

Murray was studying Biomedical Science and was from Chicago.

Police say a third gunshot victim was taken to the hospital and treated.

According to the coroner, around 100 people were inside the home during the shooting.

A suspect has not been identified by police.

Bradley University released a statement via Twitter, saying the flags will be flown at half staff on campus and counseling services are available.