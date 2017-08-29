Two people rescued from fast moving floodwaters by Border Patrol agents

Customs and Border Patrol agents along with Air and Marine operations in Central Texas conducted a dramatic rescue of flood victims in Houston, Texas.

The video shows a Customs and Border Patrol agent and an Air and Marines Operations UH-60 Black Hawk crew pulling two people out of fast moving water in a flooded area of the city.

Both groups have deployed trained personnel, boats, aircraft and other assets in south Texas during the last several days as part of a rescue response to Hurricane Harvey.

