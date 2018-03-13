Two reports of shots fired overnight in Davenport

The Davenport Police Department responded to two reports of Shots fired overnight.

At 11:36 PM the Davenport Police Department responded to 1700 block of E 12th St. reference the report of shots fired. Two residences were struck. Casings were recovered at the scene and no injuries were reported.

At 03:07 AM the Davenport Police Department responded to shots fired in the area of 2400-2500 Madison but did not locate a scene. Later this morning we responded to the 2400 block of Division after a resident was found to have damage from the shots. Casings were recovered at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Both are currently assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division for follow up and no further information is available.

The Davenport Police also had an officer involved shooting overnight.