Two road construction projects start up in Bettendorf today

Middle Road will be under construction between 53rd Ave. and Hopewell Ave. starting today.

Crews will be milling the existing Hot Mix Asphalt (HMA) overlay, full depth patching of the underlying concrete base as needed, full depth HMA resurfacing and pavement markings.

Northbound traffic will have reduced speed zones in the area, and southbound traffic will be detoured along Hopewell Ave. to Devils Glen Road.

Road construction is also taking place along Middle Road between 18th St. and Spruce Hills Drive.

Construction will be phased in two stages. The first stage will close two eastbound lanes with two-way traffic being moved westbound.

The second stage will close two westbound lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the newly reconstructed eastbound lanes.

