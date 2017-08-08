Two seriously hurt in motorcycle crash near Gulfport

Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries after a motorcycle crash near Gulfport, Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police, a motorcycle driven by 47-year-old Thomas Buckallew of Burlington was traveling on U.S. 34 exiting to Gulfport when he lost control on a curve and ran into the right shoulder.

The driver was taken by medical helicopter to University Hospitals in Iowa City. A passenger, 45-year-old Michele Buckallew, was taken to Great River Medical Center in Burlington.

The accident happened around 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2017.

Troopers cited the driver for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.