Two state troopers shot in Pennsylvania

Two Pennsylvania state police troopers were shot Friday night and the suspect in their shooting is dead. The shooting was reported in Fayette County, around 9 p.m. eastern time.

There was a heavy police presence in the area of a Stop 'N Shop grocery store about 60 miles south of Pittsburgh. Officials say one of the troopers was life-flighted to a hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. The other trooper was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. Both were reported to be stable and alert.

Police sources said the suspect in the incident is dead. A witness who was inside a car in the Shop 'N Shop parking lot says 10-15 gunshots rang out.