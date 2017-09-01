Two state vehicle chase ends in a crash in Dubuque

A vehicle chase that started in Illinois ended in a crash in Dubuque. Jo Daviess County Sheriff's officials say the incident started around 3:26 a.m. on Friday, September 1 when they attempted to make a traffic stop for minor violations at Wall and 2nd streets in East Dubuque, Ill. The driver refused to stop, leading officers on a pursuit.

The vehicle traveled over the Julian Dubuque Bridge into Dubuque, Iowa at a high rate of speed. It continued west on Highway 20, turning north on Bryant Street and then west onto YM YW Street. The vehicle finally came to a stop after hitting a utility pole at the intersection of YM YW Street and N. Booth Street.

Officials say the driver fled the scene on foot, but was caught after a short foot chase. There were also three passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The driver was identified as Michael J. Harkey of Dubuque. He and another passenger were taken to the hospital. their condition was not reported.

Harkey was charged in Jo Daviess County with operating a vehicle with expired registration, disobeying a stop sign, speeding (98 in a 45), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license revoked, and driving under the influence. He also faces several charges from the Dubuque Police Department.

