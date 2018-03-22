Two students arrested after bringing knives to school at Marjory Stoneman Douglas

A student at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has been arrested for pulling a knife on another student.

According to the arrest warrant, 18-year-old Jordan Salter got into an argument with a male classmate.

During the confrontation, Salter allegedly reached into her bra and pulled out a 2" black handle knife, unfolded the knife and showed it to the student she was arguing with.

Jordan's attorney acknowledges the knife but says she did it for self-defense against the boy adding that he "had it coming."

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old male student was also arrested after a 9" knife was found in his backpack.