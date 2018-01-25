Two suspected cases of mumps in Maquoketa schools

Maquoketa Community School District is alerting parents about two cases of the mumps at Cardinal Elementary School and the Middle School.

Only one student was tested and those results take about five days to return.

Jackson County Health Department says right now there are no confirmed cases of the virus in the area.

"It's unusual, but not impossible," says Sarah Hobbs of the Jackson County Health Department.

Superintendent Chris Hoover says he wants to notify parents of the symptoms to know what to look for in their children.

Those symptoms include:

· Fever

· Headache

· Muscle aches

· Tiredness

· Loss of appetite

· Swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides

Most people recover from the mumps but it can sometimes be more serious.

The state of Iowa requires students to received the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine before attending school.

"We require age four on that they get two doses of MMR," says Maquoketa school nurse Chelsea Bowman. "If they have the two doses then they are nine times less likely to get mumps."

In addition to the vaccination, preventive measures include washing your hands and covering your mouth when you cough.

The virus is passed through saliva so you're also advised to avoid sharing water bottles and food utensils.

Health experts say it takes a little over two weeks for the symptoms to show after initial exposure. Once the symptoms appear, five days of rest or more is recommended as treatment until the virus runs its course.