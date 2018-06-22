Two suspects flee after Scott Thrifty White Drug robbery

DeWitt Police pursued suspects after the robbery of the Scott Thrifty White Drug until suspects fled on foot.

Officers responded to the call at 2:47 am, the suspects had fled the scene in a vehicle described as an orange Honda civic. The vehicle was pursued from DeWitt, towards Davenport and eventually into Rock Island on Interstate 280. After entering Rock island the vehicle became disabled and the two suspects fled on foot.

DeWitt police did recover the vehicle and are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 888-883-8015 or the DeWitt Police at 563-659-3145.