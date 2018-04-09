Two suspects wanted after allegedly stealing $3,500 worth of merchandise from Moline Walmart

Two people are wanted out of Moline after officials say they stole over $3,500 worth of merchandise from a Walmart in Moline.

On Saturday, February 10, three suspects entered the Walmart and left through an emergency exit with 3-4 stolen duffle bags full of electronics. One of the suspects has been identified, now police need help to identify the other two.

The suspects left in a black Cadillac. The plate on the suspects' car is registered out of Chicago.

If you know who these suspects are, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. You could earn a cash reward.