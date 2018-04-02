Two teenagers are missing after reportedly running away from the Quad Cities

Two Quad Cities teenagers are missing after they reportedly ran away. The Quad Cities Missing Persons Network says 17-year-old Mario Duarte and his cousin, Malachi Duarte are missing.

Mario is described as a Hispanic male who is approximately 5'10" and 145-pounds. He was last seen wearing a great hoodie, dark grey sweatpants and white Nike shoes with a black swoosh. Malachi is described as a 16-year-old male who is about 5'10" and weighs around 150-pounds.

Their last known location was in Des Moines as they were heading to Nebraska. They took an Uber out of Illinois.

Both have been reported to Rock Island and Moline Police Departments.