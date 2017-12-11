Two ticketed in single vehicle Jo Daviess County rollover accident

One person was taken to the hospital after a single vehicle rollover accident early Saturday evening. The accident took place on December 9, sround 4:36 p.m. on Route 20 W., about a half mile east of Imbus Road.

According to deputies, 20-year-old Hunter Gruel of East Dubuque lost control of the vehicle he was driving on a curve and drove into the ditch. The vehicle rolled over multiple times before coming to rest in the middle of the road, blocking both lanes of traffic.

Gruel and his two passengers were checked by first responders. Officials say 21-year-old Riley Kuhl of Hazel Green, Wis. was taken to the hospital with unreported injuries.

Gruel was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and Kuhl was ticketed for failure to wear a seatbelt/passenger.