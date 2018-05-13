Two-vehicle accident blocks off part of Locust Street

Davenport police told TV-6 a two-vehicle accident is to blame for a partial street closure.

It happened around 5:00 a.m. May 13.

Police told TV-6 around 5:15 a.m. that the street was closed from Walling Ct. to Oak Ln., near Harris Pizza. As of 8:00 a.m., eastbound traffic was still closed as crews worked in the area. Drivers were being detoured onto Farnam St., while Westbound traffic flowed smoothly.

Officials also said there were downed power lines caused by the accident.

No word on if anyone was injured.