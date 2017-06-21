Two vehicles roll in Dixon, Ill. crash

One person had to be airlifted to the hospital with incapacitating injuries following a two-vehicle accident in rural Dixon on Wednesday.

Illinois State Police say they were called to the scene at Illinois Route 2 just east of Plock Road at approximately 11:30 am on June 21. They then learned that two vehicles had left the roadway and rolled multiple times.

Police say that a Nissan Maxima driven by 48-year-old Susan E. Emmole of Dixon was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 2 at a high rate of speed. A Mini Cooper Station Wagon driven by 62-year-old Steven M. Moreno of Dixon was also traveling eastbound. The Nissan struck the back of the Mini Cooper and caused both vehicles to roll.

Emmole was ejected. She was then airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford with incapacitating injuries. Moreno was taken to KSB Hospital with incapacitating injuries.

Emmole has been charged with DUI (alcohol), failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, illegal transportation of alcohol, and no seatbelt. More charges may follow.

This accident is still being investigated by the ISP crash reconstruction unit. ISP was assisted on scene by the Dixon Police Department, Lee County Sheriff's Department, Dixon Rural Fire Department, and Dixon Fire Department.