Two wanted by Rock Island County on seperate charges

Bradley Welch, Age 25, 5’7” tall, 190 pounds, brown hair brown eyes Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Bradley Welch who has a warrant for Theft.

Lynette Decker, Age 47, 5’3” tall, 150 pounds, blonde hair, brown eyes is wanted out of Rock Island County for Failure to Appear/Driving Suspended.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.