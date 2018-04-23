Two wanted out of Moline on methamphetamine charges

The Moline Police Department is looking for two people wanted on possession charges.

38-year-old Stacie Marie Evins is wanted by police for Failure to Appear and Possession of Methamphetamine. Evins is described as a white female with brown eyes and blonde hair. She weighs 130-pounds and is approximately 5'6".

Police are also searching for 56-year-old Randy Carl Brown, a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. Brown is 180-pounds and is approximately 6'0". Brown is wanted for possession of methamphetamine.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.