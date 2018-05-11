Two women are wanted after police say they stole items from the Burlington Coat Factory

Bettendorf Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two women after a theft occurred at the Burlington Coat Factory.

On May 4, police say the two women entered the store and stole a detacher tool that employees use to remove security tags off of clothes.

