Tyler hall declares for NBA Draft without hiring agent

Updated: Wed 1:44 PM, Apr 04, 2018

BOZEMAN, Mont. (KWQC) Montona State junior and Rock Island graduate Tyler Hall has declared for the NBA Draft.
He made the announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.



Hall averaged 17.5 points a game for the Bobcats this past season and his 1,861 career points is third in Bobcat history and 10th all-time in the Big Sky Conference.
He was a two-time all-state selection while at Rock Island.
Teams conduct and attend workouts with early-entry players beginning on April 24, and the deadline to withdraw from the process and retain NCAA eligibility is May 30.

 