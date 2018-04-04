Tyler hall declares for NBA Draft without hiring agent

Montona State junior and Rock Island graduate Tyler Hall has declared for the NBA Draft.

He made the announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.



After a lot of thought and conversations with my family, friends and coaches I have decided to enter the NBA draft with no intent to hire an agent. I would like to thank my family, teammates, and Montana State University for supporting me through this journey! pic.twitter.com/ylvETbHSJL — Tyler Hall (@tyler_hall1) April 4, 2018

Hall averaged 17.5 points a game for the Bobcats this past season and his 1,861 career points is third in Bobcat history and 10th all-time in the Big Sky Conference.He was a two-time all-state selection while at Rock Island.Teams conduct and attend workouts with early-entry players beginning on April 24, and the deadline to withdraw from the process and retain NCAA eligibility is May 30.