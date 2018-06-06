Tyson Foods Awards to River Bend Foodbank

Tyson Foods announced a grant award to the River Bend Foodbank for the creation of a Major Gifts Officer position.

The focus of this position will be to grow the portfolio donors within the

community with the goal of raising funding for an additional 900,000 meals over the course of the first year. The Major Gifts Officer will be an instrumental part of the River Bend Foodbank’s initiative to close the meal gap in the 23 counties they serve by 2025.

“We are proud to support River Bend Foodbank and its mission to address food insecurity in the Quad Cities,” said Debra Vernon, senior director, corporate social responsibility, Tyson Foods. “While donating protein is a major part of our hunger relief strategy, equipping our partners with the right tools and resources to extend their scope of service is equally important.”

“It is rare for an organization to invest in the development capacity of a not-for-profit, but this comes at a perfect time for River Bend Foodbank,” said Michael Miller, President & CEO of River Bend Foodbank. “We are very thankful to Tyson for their foresight and generosity.”

