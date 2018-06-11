Tyson Foods recalls breaded chicken due to possible "extraneous" contamination

Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling approximately 3,120 pounds of frozen breaded chicken products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials. The company says blue and clear soft plastic may be found in frozen, uncooked and breaded chicken tenderloins sold commercially.

The products were produced on May 17, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

• 12-lb. box containing 3-lb. plastic bags of “UNCOOKED, BREADED, ORIGINAL CHICKEN TENDERLOINS,” with a lot code of 1378NLR02.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-746” on the product package. These items were shipped to food services establishments, nationwide. The affected products are not available for purchase in retail stores.

The problem was discovered on June 8, 2018, when Tyson Foods Inc. notified the government that their breading supplier was recalling the breading ingredients due to possible foreign material contamination.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Foo institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Tyson Foods Inc. call center at (888) 747-7611 or the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.