Tyson Foods is recalling 2.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products.

The bread crumbs may contain milk, a potential allergen, that is not declared on the labeling of the products.

The affected products were sold nationwide, and packaged on various dates between August 17, 2016, and January 14, 2017.

Tyson Foods says there have been no confirmed cases of illness related to the recall.

Affected products should be thrown away or returned to the place where purchased.