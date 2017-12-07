UI art museum being renamed for $10M benefactors

The Iowa Board of Regents has agreed to rename the University of Iowa art museum for a Muscatine couple donating $10 million for construction of a new museum.

The Des Moines Register reports that the regents were told Wednesday during their telephonic meeting that Richard and Mary Jo Stanley committed the money last month. Richard Stanley, who died in November, earned his master's in engineering from the university in 1963. His parents also earned degrees at the Iowa City campus.

The new name will begin being used in spring. The name: University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art.

The building that had housed the museum and its 15,500 pieces of artwork and artifacts was extensively damaged during the 2008 June floods.