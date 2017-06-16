UFC Hall of Fame Member Matt Hughes seriously injured in Truck vs. Train Accident

Officials with the Illinois State Police are currently investigating a serious injury crash on Beelers Trail in Montgomery County, that's around 70 miles North East of St. Louis.

Around 10:45 a.m Friday, a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Beelers Trail approaching a railroad crossing marked with only crossbuck signs.

The driver of the truck, UFC Hall of Fame Member Matt Hughes, crossed the tracks in front of a train and was hit.

The train hit the truck on the passenger side.

Hughes, who now lives in Hillsboro, Illinois was seriously injured.

He was airlifted to a Springfield, Illinois hospital. No word on what his exact injuries are.

ISP Officers are still investigating the crash.

Matt Hughes is a former UFC fighter and trained in Davenport for years.

He has a 45-9 record all time and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2010.

He is a Two-time Welterweight Champion.