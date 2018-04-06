UFC star Conor McGregor turns himself into police after bus attack

Ultimate Fighting Championship star Conor McGregor turned himself into New York Police Thursday night after allegedly attacking a bus.

Police wanted him for questioning after an incident where he reportedly threw something through the window of a mini-bus at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

UFC President Dana White told the website "MMA Junkie" McGregor had some sort of rivalry with a fighter on the bus. He says McGregor and his entourage went to the loading dock where fighters were boarding and threw trash cans and barricades at the vehicle.

At least one fighter suffered cuts from broken glass.

McGregor made headlines eight months ago when he fought against Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match. He made at least $30-million from that bout.