UI Hospitals and Clinics listed among nation’s best in U.S. News rankings

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has again been named one of America’s “Best Hospitals” and the top hospital in Iowa, according to rankings released today by U.S. News & World Report.

Seven of UI Health Care’s adult care specialties made the U.S. News rankings:

• Ear, Nose, and Throat (No. 3)

• Ophthalmology (No. 7)

• Orthopedics (No. 14)

• Cancer (No. 18)

• Urology (No. 34)

• Pulmonology (No. 39)

• Gynecology (No. 50)

“Year after year, the U.S. News rankings highlight the tradition of excellence across our programs,” says Brooks Jackson, MD, MBA, UI vice president for medical affairs and dean of the UI Carver College of Medicine. “Iowans have come to expect world-class care from our institution, and they can be proud that we continue to rank among the very best.”

Also cited as “high-performing” by U.S. News were these adult care specialties:

• Gastroenterology

• Geriatrics

• Kidney Disorders/Nephrology

• Neurology and Neurosurgery

In June, University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital was named by U.S. News as one of the nation’s best children’s hospitals for the 10th consecutive year, with national rankings in four pediatric care specialties. In March, U.S. News listed the research and primary care missions of the UI Carver College of Medicine in its rankings of “Best Graduate Schools.”

Rankings are one of many factors to consider in health care decisions. UI Health Care leaders urge patients and families to consult their physicians when choosing a care plan.

Based in Iowa City, UI Health Care includes University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, the University of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine, and University of Iowa Physicians, the state’s largest multi-specialty physician group practice.