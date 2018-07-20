UI Stead Family Children's Hospital announces Kid Captain 2018 lineup

Thirteen current and former UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital patients have been selected to represent the hospital as Kid Captains during the Iowa Hawkeyes’ 2018 football season.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Kid Captain program, which started in 2009 as a partnership between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their incredible stories. This year’s Kid Captains were selected from 292 nominations from six states.

The 2018 Kid Captains are:

* Mason Gonzalez, 7, Jesup, Iowa

* Ean Gorsh, 9, North English, Iowa

* Gabe Graber, 13, Prairie City, Iowa

* Noah Hodgins, 9, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

* Livia Jackson, 10, Glenwood, Iowa

* Kiersten Mann, 14, Ankeny, Iowa

* Garret Schuster, 10, Epworth, Iowa

* Harper Still, 3, Bedford, Iowa

* Harper Stribe, 6, Polk City, Iowa

* Quinn Stumpf, 6, Riverside, Iowa

* Christopher Turnis, 13, Dubuque, Iowa

* Gwen White, 10, West Burlington, Iowa

* Mason Zabel, 2, Independence, Iowa

All Kid Captains and their families will be invited to Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Aug. 11, 2018 for a special behind-the-scenes tour. Each child’s story will be highlighted during the football season.



