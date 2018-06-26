UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital ranks among 2018-19 Best Children's Hospitals

U.S. News & World Report has ranked the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in four specialties in their list of 2018-2019 Best Children's Hospitals rankings.

Iowa's only nationally ranked children's hospital was ranked 36th in pediatric cancer; 49th in neonatology; 28th in pediatric nephrology; and 46th in pediatric orthopedics.

“We are proud of the specialized expertise of our pediatric care teams and their dedication to the children of Iowa and beyond,” says Amy O’Deen, interim executive director, UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

U.S. News introduced the Best Children’s Hospitals rankings in 2007 to help families with children that have rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care.

Each year the rankings highlight the top 50 pediatric facilities in the U.S. in 10 pediatric specialties: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology, and urology.

“The U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals highlight pediatric centers that deliver state-of-the-art medical care to children with complex conditions,” says “Children with life-threatening or rare conditions need the level of quality care that these hospitals deliver day after day," Ben Harder, chief of health analysis at U.S. News & World Report said.

The rankings will be published in the U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals 2019” guidebook that will be available in September.