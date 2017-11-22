UK police investigating second Kevin Spacey claim

British media say police are investigating a second allegation of sexual assault against actor Kevin Spacey.

London's Metropolitan Police force says it has received a complaint "of sexual assaults against a man" in 2005.

The force didn't identify Spacey as the alleged perpetrator. British police don't name suspects until they are charged.

But it said the same man was accused Nov. 1 of another assault in 2008. The suspect in that case has been widely named in British media as Spacey.

The Oscar-winning actor led London's Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015.

The new allegation was made to police a day after the Old Vic said it had received 20 claims of inappropriate behavior by Spacey and had encouraged many complainants to go to the police