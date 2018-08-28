UNC boards meet in aftermath of Confederate statue toppling

The boards that govern North Carolina's flagship university were holding private meetings Tuesday to discuss legal options for dealing with the aftermath of the toppling of a century-old Confederate statue on campus.

University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt addressed her trustee board before they went into closed session. She said the statue known as "Silent Sam" has been divisive, but tearing it down wasn't the solution.

The protest that brought the statue down a week ago "has also brought the eyes of the nation on us. And that of course is adding urgency to our own determination to find a lawful and lasting path that will protect the public, protect the monument and allow us to return to" the university's educational mission, Folt said.

The trustees were receiving a private briefing on the criminal investigation of the protest, future public safety plans and legal options for the statue, which is now in temporary storage at an undisclosed location, according to an agenda for the meeting.

The Board of Governors that oversees the statewide university system planned to get a legal briefing later in the morning.

The fate of the statue remains unclear. Their meeting agendas don't indicate whether any decisions will be made after the briefings.

The statue was yanked down on Aug. 20 after several hundred demonstrators gathered on the Chapel Hill campus, protesting what they consider its racist symbolism. They appeared to outwit police by raising banners to conceal people tying the rope, and marching into the streets to draw officers away from the statue, according to videos. Officers also were less confrontational than they were at a similar protest a year ago.

So far, three people accused of helping tear the statue down face misdemeanor charges of rioting and defacing a public monument. Arrest warrants said they damaged it by "pulling it down from its base," but the warrants don't elaborate on what else investigators know about how protesters executed their plan. One of the three is scheduled to appear in court Thursday; the other two next week.

A fourth protester was charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting officers and wearing a mask before the statue came down.

Seven others face charges related to a protest that happened on Saturday, after the statue's toppling. Several appeared in court Monday.